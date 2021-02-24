BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kevin Annett - We Have Been Misinformed At Every Level
Tammy Cuthbert Garcia
Tammy Cuthbert GarciaCheckmark Icon
389 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
84 views • February 24, 2021
Today on the Naturally Inspired Report Kevin Annett talks with us about:

1. Places taking temperatures to get in
2. Some schools reopening
3. Quarantining
4. Positive testing
5. Presumptive cases
6. No detail on protocol
7. Face scanners
8. High temperatures only related to covid
9. Kids and quarantining in schools
10. Concerns in Canada
11. Nuremberg trials

❤️ You Are Invited To Join Tammy's Live Naturally Inspired Community ❤️
Go to https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired (www.LiveNaturallyInspired.com)

🦻- Listen To Tammy's Exclusive Daily Show About Health, Mindset and Freedom
🤝 - Connect With Tammy Directly
🤲 - Get Access To All of Tammy's Content On One Platform
✍️ - Daily Blog/Articles
🎙 - Weekly Podcast/Videocast (Interviews With Doctors, Researchers and Thought Leaders)
🎬 - Daily Audio/Video Podcast Clips
🍎 - Organic Lifestyle Pictures/Videos/Audiograms
🤸‍♀️- Health & Fitness Tips, Recipes And More
🙊 - Help Tammy Defeat Censorship!

❤️ Become A Member At ❤️
https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired (www.LiveNaturallyInspired.com)

🙌🙌🙌 - Support Tammy’s Mission Here - 🙌🙌🙌
https://www.patreon.com/tammycuthbertgarcia
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/tammygarcia
https://www.subscribestar.com/tammycuthbertgarcia

🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️ - Visit Tammy's Websites Here - 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️
https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com
https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com
https://naturallyinspiredreport.com
https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired
Keywords
mindsetreportcanadamovementlifestylenuremberg trialsorganickevin annettquarantiningtammy cuthbert garcianaturally inspired podcast
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Human Osmotic Pressure and the Fall of France

Human Osmotic Pressure and the Fall of France

Mike Adams
The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

Mike Adams
Trump Allies Reportedly Discuss Martial Law as 2026 Election Disputes Escalate

Trump Allies Reportedly Discuss Martial Law as 2026 Election Disputes Escalate

Douglas Harrington
Anthropic&#8217;s Claude AI to Draw Election Data Ahead of November Midterms

Anthropic’s Claude AI to Draw Election Data Ahead of November Midterms

Chase Codewell
Trump Denies Suspending U.S. Intelligence Support for Ukraine

Trump Denies Suspending U.S. Intelligence Support for Ukraine

Garrison Vance
Report: Nvidia and Apple each gave $25M for Trump White House ballroom

Report: Nvidia and Apple each gave $25M for Trump White House ballroom

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy