An AFU guy threatens to kill the deputies when he returns from the front line
He complains that the authorities have been blocking his bank card for 3 months, where the money comes from. Because of this, he cannot pay for his mother's surgery.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.