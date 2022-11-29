Create New Account
Oxford (England) split into 15 minute cities to stop citizens travelling further
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Corrupt UK government is trying a new idea to see how much it can restrict its citizens and force them to stay within 15 minutes of where they live. Globalists are trying to control UK now just like communist China controls it's own citizens.

Mirrored - No Face Masks

Keywords
englandoxford15 minute cities

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
