Why has Israel bought this historic factory in the UK?

How do people in Newcastle feel that the Israeli state has taken over one of their most historic factories?

Declassified travelled to Newcastle to uncover the story of the Armstrong Works, a sprawling factory that used to employ a quarter of the local population but is now owned by Israeli state-owned arms company Rafael.

While the companies there today deny they are sending machinery or weapons to the Israeli army, we found that they’re producing weapons systems that have been battle-tested on Palestinians in Gaza.

However, what the factory is producing doesn’t matter to local British-Palestinian man Jason Hussein. ‘Even if that factory was producing teddy bears, the money that’s being made is still going into the coffers of a genocidal state.’

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00:00 Intro - why does Israel own this factory?



00:45 Laura Pidcock: there should be an Israeli flag on there



02:55 What links the factory to Gaza?



03:50 What do locals know about the factory 05:06 180 years of Armstrong Works in Newcastle

05:50 How do locals feel now that it's owned by Israel?

07:30 How is the factory tied to Israel?

08:17 Jason Hussein: British-Palestinian man on the factory



10:17 Mick Bowman: how activists are resisting



12:32 Some locals afraid to talk about Israel

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Mirrored - Declassified UK

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