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How is your "2020 Vision"? 2020 becomes clearer and clearer as to where we are headed. The Democrats have tried to steal the election. Will they get away with it? I'd be surprised if they didn't get away with it. If Trump does get to transition to his 2nd term, riots will break out like we've never seen. We are probably headed for a civil war no matter what happen between now and Jan. 20. If Biden is allowed to become the president, our country is toast!!
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