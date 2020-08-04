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The Strange Push to Suppress Hydroxychloroquine
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128 views • August 04, 2020
Dr. Simone Gold, a board certified emergency physician who was recently fired after 20 years as an emergency room physician for participating in the America's Frontline Doctors press conference, where medical professionals from across the country were touting the benefits of hydroxychloroquine, said in a recent series of tweets:
"Why are social media company employees with no medical degree or clinical experience censoring the perspectives of practicing physicians? Why are journalists claiming hydroxychloroquine is ineffective when there are numerous studies showcasing its efficacy against COVID-19? Why are state governors restricting physicians from prescribing an FDA approved medication for 65 years and empowering pharmacies to over-rule your doctor? These actions are unprecedented and have never happened before in medicine."
It is indeed unprecedented. We have never witnessed a mainstream pharmaceutical medication be the victim of such widespread smearing - it's usually the opposite, with drugs having their dangerous side-effects buried while being promoted as a miracle cure. While it's unlikely that HCQ is benign (no pharmaceutical drugs are), is it really deserving of the treatment it's getting? Does it need to be banned?
On this episode of Objective:Health, we dive into the apparent coordinated disinformation campaign against hydroxychloroquine, trying to get to the bottom of what the heck is going on here.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
"Why are social media company employees with no medical degree or clinical experience censoring the perspectives of practicing physicians? Why are journalists claiming hydroxychloroquine is ineffective when there are numerous studies showcasing its efficacy against COVID-19? Why are state governors restricting physicians from prescribing an FDA approved medication for 65 years and empowering pharmacies to over-rule your doctor? These actions are unprecedented and have never happened before in medicine."
It is indeed unprecedented. We have never witnessed a mainstream pharmaceutical medication be the victim of such widespread smearing - it's usually the opposite, with drugs having their dangerous side-effects buried while being promoted as a miracle cure. While it's unlikely that HCQ is benign (no pharmaceutical drugs are), is it really deserving of the treatment it's getting? Does it need to be banned?
On this episode of Objective:Health, we dive into the apparent coordinated disinformation campaign against hydroxychloroquine, trying to get to the bottom of what the heck is going on here.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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