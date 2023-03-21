EUROPA ― The Last Battle ― Part 7

"If what we are doing to the Germans is 'Liberty', then give me death. I can't see how Americans can sink so low. It is Semitic, and I am sure of it." George Patton wrote his wife on July 23, 1945.

With the capitulation of the Germans on May 8, the allied commander Eisenhover was in control of over five million living, enemy soldiers. “It is a pity we could not have killed more…” muttered the general, dissatisfied with the body-count of the greatest slaughter in human history.