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Bryan Marr, a war veteran being denied a meal🤬🤢🤮😡😠😤
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110 views • November 12, 2021
Bryan Marr, a war veteran being denied a meal at an Irving Big Stop on Remembrance day in Saint John, New Brunswick Canada!
bulanoff
@bulanoff 1h
·Canada News
This is a disgrace but not surprising in 🇨🇦
One of the waitresses says being asked to show proof of vaccination is not the same as asking for private medical info. She is incorrect. Vaccinations are medical procedures and asking for proof of being vaxxed is asking to see private medical information.
bulanoff
@bulanoff 1h
·Canada News
This is a disgrace but not surprising in 🇨🇦
One of the waitresses says being asked to show proof of vaccination is not the same as asking for private medical info. She is incorrect. Vaccinations are medical procedures and asking for proof of being vaxxed is asking to see private medical information.
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