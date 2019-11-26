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Melania Trump welcomes the White House Christmas tree
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7 views • November 26, 2019
On Monday, November 25, Pennsylvania resident Larry Snyder of Mahantongo Valley Farms presented the 2019 White House Christmas Tree. Since 1966, the National Christmas Tree Association has held a contest that awards its winner with the honor of presenting their tree to The First Family. The prizewinning tree will be brought to the North Portico of the White House in a horse-drawn carriage and will serve as a centerpiece for Christmas decorations in the Blue Room of the White House.
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