Has Mystery Babylon Deceived YOU? The Fall of the "Great City" is HERE

There is a lot of disinformation about the TRUE identity of Mystery Babylon the Great in the book of Revelation. It turns out that Rev. 11:8 gives us the exact answer. The phrase "great city" is used 10 TIMES and it is always referring to the city of Jerusalem. Prophecy is unfolding before our eyes, and 2023 is one of the biggest years in the prophetic calendar of Almighty God. Get prepared, and download my Bible Prophecy Secrets book for free below!





For all things Overcome Babylon, check out the links below:





📱Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets eBook FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

🔥 Join Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

📕 Order your copy of Bible Prophecy Secrets (Ships Worldwide): https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/order-bible-prophecy-secrets

📓 Download our Deliverance Manual: https://drive.proton.me/urls/MVB1JYY910#w2nm5msyjo71

🔗 For upcoming meetings + announcements, sub to Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🌙 Upcoming Holy Feast Days: https://overcomebabylon.com/5859

🎧 Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85