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Constitutional Protections Taken for Granted are Being Seized in America | Dr. Mark Sherwood | Only Grunts Can Have Guns
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42 views • June 04, 2022
Since the massacre in Uvalde an eruption of demands for deleting the #2A have been issued. Through grandstanding politicians and lackluster Biden speeches calls for restructuring the second amendment have been given. Meetings in congress and backdoor deals have led to capitulation by Republicans to enact measures to take away arms from the people with clever euphemisms such as "red flag" or "yellow flag" laws to prevent mentally ill people from committing mass shootings. Yet, are these really rational solutions to the problem or direct seizure of the right to bear arms?
Meanwhile, more shootings are elevated to the news days after and into the previous week in order to throw more heat into the emotional fire for gun control. As these measures are being discussed the federal government sends more financial aid and defense weaponry to Ukraine for a proxy war. The borders remain open for carting of those who will replace Americans. What is being prepared here?
The response by the police and leadership in Uvalde during the active shooter events continues to unravel an even more sinister plot. Was this event made to happen and police ordered to stand down so that it could escalate and be used ahead of the NRA event in Houston?
Dr. Mark Sherwood returns to Hope, Health, and Freedom for discussion of hormones and the health problems America faces. Dr. Mark served as a SWAT officer for 24 years. What insight into the police response can he offer?
As the propaganda falls apart in Ukraine it validates what Dustin Faulkner has presented in the Russia-Ukraine narrative. Yet, is this all purposeful for the fall of America by Russia and Ukraine?
Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline
On GETTR and Frank Social: @BFBroadcasting
On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting
Support independent media:
- Big BOGO sale occurring right now! Use the code BATTLE at checkout to save up to 66% off before Father's Day arrives June 19th. Visit https://mypillow.com and https://mystore.com or call (800) 559-7535.
- Become a better version of yourself and join those who succeed in pure and healthy living. Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and get Drs. Mark and Michele Sherwood's free ebook to learn what to do. While you're there visit the store for deeper understanding and supplements to be successful. Hit that Functional Medical Institute. Use the code BATTLEFRONT at checkout on all items.
- Visit https://micronicsilver.net and save 10% with the code BATTLE. Get products like the amazing Silvizone Skin Cream and enjoy the benefits of younger looking skin and inflammation relief. What benefits will you experience personally?
⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com and catch you later. Drink that coffee.
- Get your ReAwaken America Tour tickets for 10% off using the code BATTLE at https://timetofreeamerica.com or text (918) 851-0102
- Stock up on your medicine cabinet ahead of time and get Dr. Stella's new book, Let America Live with 5 % off using the code BATTLE at https://drstellamd.com
- Get Chris Brugard's revealing documentary about the January 6th events at https://givemelibertynow.org/battlefront and see what is occurring before it's too late.
- Protect your wealth and savings. Find out if investing in gold is right for your family's plan. Visit https://ourgoldguy.com and talk to IRA. Be sure to let him know it was Dustin Faulkner who sent you.
Meanwhile, more shootings are elevated to the news days after and into the previous week in order to throw more heat into the emotional fire for gun control. As these measures are being discussed the federal government sends more financial aid and defense weaponry to Ukraine for a proxy war. The borders remain open for carting of those who will replace Americans. What is being prepared here?
The response by the police and leadership in Uvalde during the active shooter events continues to unravel an even more sinister plot. Was this event made to happen and police ordered to stand down so that it could escalate and be used ahead of the NRA event in Houston?
Dr. Mark Sherwood returns to Hope, Health, and Freedom for discussion of hormones and the health problems America faces. Dr. Mark served as a SWAT officer for 24 years. What insight into the police response can he offer?
As the propaganda falls apart in Ukraine it validates what Dustin Faulkner has presented in the Russia-Ukraine narrative. Yet, is this all purposeful for the fall of America by Russia and Ukraine?
Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline
On GETTR and Frank Social: @BFBroadcasting
On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting
Support independent media:
- Big BOGO sale occurring right now! Use the code BATTLE at checkout to save up to 66% off before Father's Day arrives June 19th. Visit https://mypillow.com and https://mystore.com or call (800) 559-7535.
- Become a better version of yourself and join those who succeed in pure and healthy living. Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and get Drs. Mark and Michele Sherwood's free ebook to learn what to do. While you're there visit the store for deeper understanding and supplements to be successful. Hit that Functional Medical Institute. Use the code BATTLEFRONT at checkout on all items.
- Visit https://micronicsilver.net and save 10% with the code BATTLE. Get products like the amazing Silvizone Skin Cream and enjoy the benefits of younger looking skin and inflammation relief. What benefits will you experience personally?
⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com and catch you later. Drink that coffee.
- Get your ReAwaken America Tour tickets for 10% off using the code BATTLE at https://timetofreeamerica.com or text (918) 851-0102
- Stock up on your medicine cabinet ahead of time and get Dr. Stella's new book, Let America Live with 5 % off using the code BATTLE at https://drstellamd.com
- Get Chris Brugard's revealing documentary about the January 6th events at https://givemelibertynow.org/battlefront and see what is occurring before it's too late.
- Protect your wealth and savings. Find out if investing in gold is right for your family's plan. Visit https://ourgoldguy.com and talk to IRA. Be sure to let him know it was Dustin Faulkner who sent you.
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