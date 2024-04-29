Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Will Covid-19 be followed by a tuberculosis pandemic.... – and will antibiotics no longer help?
channel image
Kla.TV - English
152 Subscribers
159 views
Published Yesterday

In a simulation game according to Dr Schöning, we explore on how a next planned pandemic could unfold. Current events, such as the new wave of panic about tuberculosis, are calling for that.

Keywords
bioweaponplandemicdrschoening

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket