George Santos called upon the congress, the Select Committee on CCP, and the DOJ to investigate the CCP's infiltration in the federal government agencies
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 17 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2h8n9bbcdb

2023.05.16 美国国会议员乔治·桑托斯在众议院发表讲话，呼吁国会、司法部和特别委员会采取行动，调查中共对美国司法渗透和对联邦机构的武器化 “美国绝不继续容忍，释放郭文贵！”

Congressman George Santos (@santos4congress), addressed at the House on May 16th, 2023. He called upon the #uscongress, #theSelectCommitteeonCCP, and the #DOJ to investigate the CCP's infiltration in the federal government agencies and the weaponization of the U.S. justice system. “Enough is Enough, #FreeMilesGuo.”

@Jim_Jordan @SpeakerMcCarthy @JudiciaryGOP



