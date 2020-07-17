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Zelenko: HCQ deniers are guilty of mass murder
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128 views • July 17, 2020
Del Bigtree with Vladimir Zelenko, Jul 3, 2020
As the Covid-19 treatment Hydroxychloroquine continues to be portrayed by MSM as an unsuccessful, dangerous drug, Vladimir Zelenko, MD has been saving his patients lives with his “Zelenko Protocol” since March. In his first interview since his HCQ study was officially released, Del goes in depth with Zelenko about how he developed his protocol, the attack against the drug, and how his letter to the President might have changed history.
The Highwire
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6oOuhSx7ESreh6m9LGy6Q
https://thehighwire.com/
As the Covid-19 treatment Hydroxychloroquine continues to be portrayed by MSM as an unsuccessful, dangerous drug, Vladimir Zelenko, MD has been saving his patients lives with his “Zelenko Protocol” since March. In his first interview since his HCQ study was officially released, Del goes in depth with Zelenko about how he developed his protocol, the attack against the drug, and how his letter to the President might have changed history.
The Highwire
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6oOuhSx7ESreh6m9LGy6Q
https://thehighwire.com/
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