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Scientism: The Religion known as Science with Dr. Stefan Lanka
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44 views • March 29, 2022
Dr. Andrew Kaufman.
Dr. Stefan Lanka is interviewed by Martin Davies about the COVID-19 virus. Dr. Stefan Lanka questions the ‘religious’ belief system that we call science. Dr. Lanka explains how mainstream science is sorely lacking any real proof of the Coronavirus isolation and puts pandemic fears to rest for those with ears to hear.
[December 19, 2020]
Join Free! True Medicine Library gives you consolidated access to Dr. Andrew Kaufman's public resources and information. The Premium Membership provides access to the full repository of critical information related to Health and Freedom.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyaw3a-scientism-the-religion-known-as-science-with-dr.-stefan-lanka.html
Dr. Stefan Lanka is interviewed by Martin Davies about the COVID-19 virus. Dr. Stefan Lanka questions the ‘religious’ belief system that we call science. Dr. Lanka explains how mainstream science is sorely lacking any real proof of the Coronavirus isolation and puts pandemic fears to rest for those with ears to hear.
[December 19, 2020]
Join Free! True Medicine Library gives you consolidated access to Dr. Andrew Kaufman's public resources and information. The Premium Membership provides access to the full repository of critical information related to Health and Freedom.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyaw3a-scientism-the-religion-known-as-science-with-dr.-stefan-lanka.html
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