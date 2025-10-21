BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Joe Oltmann Untamed | Scott Bottoms & Dr. Keith Rose | CO Gov Race & Domestic Threats | 10.21.25
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
152 followers
36 views • 1 day ago

 Today on Joe Oltmann Untamed, prepare for a gripping episode you can't afford to miss as we plunge into the heart of issues shaping America's future, from Colorado politics to the shadowy realm of national security. Join us as we welcome Scott Bottoms, candidate for Colorado Governor, and Dr. Keith Rose, a former U.S. intelligence operative and surgeon, for 2 conversations packed with unparalleled insight, bold analysis, and actionable takeaways. This is your chance to hear from voices who aren't afraid to tackle the toughest challenges head-on, delivering the raw truth you won't find anywhere else.

Scott Bottoms steps into the spotlight to outline his vision for reclaiming Colorado from government overreach, defending parental rights in education, and restoring integrity to public office. As a pastor, Navy veteran, and dedicated public servant with two terms as State Representative for Colorado House District 15, he brings a distinctive perspective rooted in leadership, faith, and freedom to a politically fractured state. Tune in to discover his concrete plans to safeguard constitutional rights, enhance public safety, and empower everyday Coloradans as he campaigns to lead the state with conviction and purpose.

Dr. Keith Rose pulls back the curtain on national security and domestic threats, offering a rare insider's view shaped by his experience in intelligence, homeland defense, and covert operations. Now a board-certified surgeon, he combines precision in medicine with a strategic mindset to expose vulnerabilities in America's preparedness and warn about emerging dangers, from domestic terror cells to strategic risks facing families. This episode provides your front-row seat to critical insights from someone who has navigated both battlefields and operating rooms, making it essential viewing for anyone committed to understanding and protecting the nation's future—don't miss a moment!

https://x.com/joeoltmannx


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


https://untamednation.com/


Support the Untamed Sponsors!


#Goldcopartner: Get Up to 10% in Free Silver, untamedgold.com


Join AMAC today for a complimentary 1-year membership, just for being part of

the Untamed family.

https://amac.us/secured/?utm_objective=membership_new


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!

Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna

Products


Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW


Text UNTAMED to 89517 to get notified when we go live!

Text/Data rates may apply. Reply STOP to stop, HELP for help

joe oltmann conservative daily untamed untamednation untamed truth
