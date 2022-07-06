EMBALMERS EXTRACT HORRIFIC MONSTROSITIES FROM THE ARTERIAL SYSTEM OF A YOUNG VACCINATED MAN

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So, these things take the shape of the vessels that they grow in, and they gradually fill the vessels as they grow!
They discovered this during a post mortem procedure that was especially strange and difficult.
The proof is in the pudding.
CREDIT Truth Archive 2030
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