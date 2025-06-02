Russia security officials thwarted a sabotage attempt — as two 19-year-olds tried to set fire to railway relay cabinets in Primorye for Ukrainian agents

No payment, but now they face sabotage charges and are in custody.

Adding:

Poland’s new Prez Nawrocki: Not your typical pro-Ukraine hero

The Law and Justice candidate narrowly won Poland’s presidency with 50.9% of the vote, just ahead of Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski (49.1%), PM Donald Tusk’s ally.

Where does Karol Nawrocki stand on major issues?

🚫No free pass for Ukraine:

🟠Does not see it in either the European Union or NATO until bilateral issues like the 1943 Volyn massacre committed by Ukrainian nationalists during WWII are addressed.

🟠While promising support, blasted Volodymyr Zelensky for “ingratitude”.

🟠Accused “European elites” (plus their “butler” Tusk) of fueling the war.

🟠Unequivocally will not deploy Polish troops to Ukraine.

🟠Accused Ukrainian refugees of taking advantage of Polish generosity, vowed to shield Polish farmers and truckers from unfair Ukrainian competition.

🟠Opposes any Ukraine-EU trade liberalization.

🇷🇺On Russia:

🟠Swerved from telling Radio ZET that maintaining diplomatic ties with Russia was “not good for Poland,” to claiming he was ready to sit down at the negotiating table with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

🟠As former head of the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN), oversaw demolition of Soviet war monuments—earning himself a spot on the Russian Interior Ministry’s “wanted” list of Polish nationals in 2024.

🇪🇺Skepticism towards EU

🟠Called the EU weak and chaotic, citing its exclusion from Ukraine peace talks.

🟠Pledged to not allow the liberalization of trade between the EU and Ukraine.

🟠Vowed to keep Poland on the zloty, not the euro.