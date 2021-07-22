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Michigan Gubernatorial Candidate Abdul El Sayed CONFRONTED Over His Practice of Sharia Law
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31 views • July 22, 2021
Investigative journalist Laura Loomer traveled to Michigan with The United West to investigate Abdul El-Sayed, a Muslim candidate running for Governor in Michigan as a Democrat Socialist.
El-Sayed is a Sharia compliant Muslim, but his political platform and talking points directly contradict Islamic law.
When Loomer attended one of Abdul's campaign events in Michigan, she asked him about his practice of Sharia Law and if he recognizes the conflict of being a devout Muslim while also campaigning on a Marxist political platform. The Democrats claim to be pro-women, pro-LGBTQ, and pro-equality, but each of those things are prohibited under Islamic law, which Abdul himself has said he practices.
When confronted with hard questions from Loomer, Abdul ran away.
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El-Sayed is a Sharia compliant Muslim, but his political platform and talking points directly contradict Islamic law.
When Loomer attended one of Abdul's campaign events in Michigan, she asked him about his practice of Sharia Law and if he recognizes the conflict of being a devout Muslim while also campaigning on a Marxist political platform. The Democrats claim to be pro-women, pro-LGBTQ, and pro-equality, but each of those things are prohibited under Islamic law, which Abdul himself has said he practices.
When confronted with hard questions from Loomer, Abdul ran away.
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Social Media:
Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@theunitedwest
Clouthub: https://clthb.co/y4PWp6hi2cfCSWJY7
Gab: https://gab.com/_theunitedwest
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/theunitedwest
Magabook: https://www.magabook.com/theunitedwest
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/tomtrento
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUnitedWest/
Telegram: https://t.me/theunitedwest
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
Video Work:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwtheunitedwestorg/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theunitedwest
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theunitedwest
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/theunitedwest
Contact: [email protected]
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