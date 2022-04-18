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What’s inside a cell phone battery? The same thing that’s inside the vaccines... graphene oxide!
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170 views • April 18, 2022
Protect yourself from 5G radiation, read more here: What’s inside a cell phone battery? The same thing that’s inside the vaccines... graphene oxide! And the same compound which is liberated by the 5G towers. You saw the videos. This is what some people put in their bodies.
Join us: https://t.me/naturesfrequencies
There are ways to protect yourself from 5G and Wifi radiation, one being Natures Frequencies
more info here: http://naturesfrequencies.com
Join us: https://t.me/naturesfrequencies
There are ways to protect yourself from 5G and Wifi radiation, one being Natures Frequencies
more info here: http://naturesfrequencies.com
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