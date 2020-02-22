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Pete Buttigieg Hits Rush Limbaugh: I Won’t ‘Take Lectures on Family Values’ from a Trump Supporter
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31 views • February 22, 2020
by Ben Kew 21 Feb 2020
Democrat presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg apparently felt the sting of Rush Limbaugh’s recent comments about his masculinity and lashed out at the radio icon and Trump supporters in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.
Source: https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2020/02/21/pete-buttigieg-says-he-wont-take-lectures-on-family-values-from-rush-limbaugh/
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Democrat presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg apparently felt the sting of Rush Limbaugh’s recent comments about his masculinity and lashed out at the radio icon and Trump supporters in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.
Source: https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2020/02/21/pete-buttigieg-says-he-wont-take-lectures-on-family-values-from-rush-limbaugh/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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