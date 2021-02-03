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Wow! Dr. Merrit Discusses The Best and Worst Ways To Protect Yourself During "Pandemic"
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20 views • February 03, 2021
Why you should live your life with hope and joy without having to be afraid in these challenging time.
Watch this to see the pandemic through a lense of truth and clear-eyed perspective free from the Big Media narrative.
Dr. Merrit Discusses The Best and Worst Ways To Protect Yourself During "Pandemic"
Watch this to see the pandemic through a lense of truth and clear-eyed perspective free from the Big Media narrative.
Dr. Merrit Discusses The Best and Worst Ways To Protect Yourself During "Pandemic"
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