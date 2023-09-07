Why has our health care system failed us? Dr. Moon explains

Dr. Renata Moon is a board-certified pediatrician. She graduated from Washington University in St. Louis with degrees in biochemistry & medicine and has actively practiced clinical pediatrics for over 20 years. In her role as Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine, Dr. Moon has taught countless thousands medical students & residents in medical education programs. Reflected professional views are her own; Dr. Moon does not speak on behalf of any past or current institutions with which she has been affiliated.Show more
************
Links for this episode:
American Thought Leaders - The Epoch Times https://t.me/AmThoughtLeader/1166
COVID-19 Vaccines: What They Are, How They Work and Possible Causes of Injuries https://rumble.com/v1ze4d0-covid-19-vaccines-what-they-are-how-they-work-and-possible-causes-of-injuri.html
Pediatrician’s Contract Terminated by WSU after Reporting to Senate Roundtable on COVID Shot Harms https://informedchoicewa.org/news/pediatricians-contract-terminated-by-wsu-after-reporting-to-senate-roundtable-on-covid-shot-harms/
Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules Dr. Pierre Kory Part 1 https://rumble.com/v2c9bxw-joint-committee-for-review-of-administrative-rules-dr.-pierre-kory-part-1.html
Breaking the Oath: Unauthorized (5/22) https://rumble.com/v2pdtsc-breaking-the-oath-unauthorized-522.html
4 Doctors Sue Washington Medical Commission Over Right to Free Speech https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/doctors-washington-free-speech/
Dr. Kirk Milhoan speaks at the COVID Betrayal event in Spokane https://rumble.com/v2p6blu-dr.-kirk-milhoan-speaks-at-the-covid-betrayal-event-in-spokane.html
Dr. Renata Moon speaks at the COVID Betrayal event in Spokane https://rumble.com/v2p719e-dr.-renata-moon-speaks-at-the-covid-betrayal-event-in-spokane.html
"Coffee and a Mike" episode #650 with Dr. Reni Moon | WSU ending employment for providing testimony https://rumble.com/v33l6u1-coffee-and-a-mike-episode-650-with-dr.-reni-moon-wsu-ending-employment-for-.html
********************
To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home
https://www.graceschara.com/
To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe
Show less
CSID: 3b676eda0b28be71
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.