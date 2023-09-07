Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why has our health care system failed us? Dr. Moon explains
channel image
Our Amazing Grace
17 Subscribers
33 views
Published 12 hours ago



Dr. Renata Moon is a board-certified pediatrician. She graduated from Washington University in St. Louis with degrees in biochemistry & medicine and has actively practiced clinical pediatrics for over 20 years. In her role as Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine, Dr. Moon has taught countless thousands medical students & residents in medical education programs. Reflected professional views are her own; Dr. Moon does not speak on behalf of any past or current institutions with which she has been affiliated.Show more


************


Links for this episode:


American Thought Leaders - The Epoch Times https://t.me/AmThoughtLeader/1166


COVID-19 Vaccines: What They Are, How They Work and Possible Causes of Injuries https://rumble.com/v1ze4d0-covid-19-vaccines-what-they-are-how-they-work-and-possible-causes-of-injuri.html


Pediatrician’s Contract Terminated by WSU after Reporting to Senate Roundtable on COVID Shot Harms https://informedchoicewa.org/news/pediatricians-contract-terminated-by-wsu-after-reporting-to-senate-roundtable-on-covid-shot-harms/


Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules Dr. Pierre Kory Part 1 https://rumble.com/v2c9bxw-joint-committee-for-review-of-administrative-rules-dr.-pierre-kory-part-1.html


Breaking the Oath: Unauthorized (5/22) https://rumble.com/v2pdtsc-breaking-the-oath-unauthorized-522.html


4 Doctors Sue Washington Medical Commission Over Right to Free Speech https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/doctors-washington-free-speech/


Dr. Kirk Milhoan speaks at the COVID Betrayal event in Spokane https://rumble.com/v2p6blu-dr.-kirk-milhoan-speaks-at-the-covid-betrayal-event-in-spokane.html


Dr. Renata Moon speaks at the COVID Betrayal event in Spokane https://rumble.com/v2p719e-dr.-renata-moon-speaks-at-the-covid-betrayal-event-in-spokane.html


"Coffee and a Mike" episode #650 with Dr. Reni Moon | WSU ending employment for providing testimony https://rumble.com/v33l6u1-coffee-and-a-mike-episode-650-with-dr.-reni-moon-wsu-ending-employment-for-.html


********************


To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/


To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe


Show less



CSID: 3b676eda0b28be71



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
medicinecaresystem

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket