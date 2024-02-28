Create New Account
Col. John Mills | AirForce Suicide by Fire was an Intel Officer & Radical Extremist
Published Yesterday

Woke Military: Col. John Mills reveals that the Air Force Member Who Set Himself on Fire in Front of the Israeli Embassy Was an Intelligence Officer and Radical Extremist. This is how the woke military brainwashes our youth.


Brannon Howse website - http://WorldviewTube.com

brannon howse woke military col john mills air force suicide by fire

