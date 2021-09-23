Leaked Audio Leads to Resignation of Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri

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LEAKED AUDIO: Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri “I Think It Was Done Through DEAD PEOPLE Voting. I Think IT WAS MULTIFACETED – BALLOT HARVESTING”
Leaked Audio from phone call and he resigns his position!