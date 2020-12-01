© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
MONDAY NOVEMBER 30, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1280894864
EP 2218-6PM AZ Secretary of State Certifies Presidential Election Results During Election Fraud Hearing https://bit.ly/37sOu9k
Arizona’s secretary of state on Monday certified the state’s presidential election results.
“This was a historic election for several reasons. Preparing for any election is an immense undertaking, even in normal circumstances. The complexity this year has been compounded by the pandemic. In spite of this, we had an extremely well-run election and saw historically high voter participation,” Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, said in a press conference. “Despite the many challenges, Arizonians showed up for our democracy. Every Arizona voter has my thanks, and should know that they can stand proud that this election was conducted with transparency, accuracy, and fairness, in accordance with Arizona’s laws and elections procedures despite numerous unfounded claims to the contrary.”
SPECIAL GUEST: David Shestokas is the author of the Constitutional Sound Bites series that explains the history, philosophy and meaning of our Founding documents. He is a former Assistant State’s Attorney for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Chicago, IL.
https://www.amazon.com/David-Shestokas/e/B002G6UAGU%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share
Website: https://www.heartland.org/about-us/who-we-are/david-shestokas
HERE TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨CENSORSHIP IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH! MAKE ABSOLUTELY SURE YOU ARE ON OUR TEXT ALERT SYSTEM!! SIGNUP FOR FREE: Text “RANGE” to 81257 or visit http://Petelive.tv/text 🚨