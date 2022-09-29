Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Debunking “Convention of States” False Claims
2 views
channel image
The New American
Published 2 months ago |

Shawn Meehan, the founder of Guard the Constitution, joins The New American’s Christian Gomez, to discuss Glenn Beck’s recent reversal of his endorsement for the Convention of States organization (COS). Meehan thoroughly debunks COS talking points often repeated by COS co-founder and president Mark Meckler and COS senior advisor Rick Santorum.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
constitutionglenn beckpennsylvaniajohn birch societyconvention of statesarticle vconstitutional conventioncoscon-conshawn meehanguard the constitutionrick santorumconvention of 1873convention of 1787

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket