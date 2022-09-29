Debunking “Convention of States” False Claims

Shawn Meehan, the founder of Guard the Constitution, joins The New American’s Christian Gomez, to discuss Glenn Beck’s recent reversal of his endorsement for the Convention of States organization (COS). Meehan thoroughly debunks COS talking points often repeated by COS co-founder and president Mark Meckler and COS senior advisor Rick Santorum.
