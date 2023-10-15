Flourishing Together (part 3): Christian College Ecumenical Ethics

A fair number of notable Christian colleges & universities have adopted the ecumenical ethics of flourishing/thriving/common good, while yoking with Anti-christ institutions. Indeed, Christ our Lord lamented how little faith there would be on earth when He returns. Let us not be in fellowship with such Babel but uplift one another in seeking the will of the Word of our heavenly Father in His Holy Spirit. Will he find you serving Him or pursuing the world?

Prayerfully discern as you study and research the truth, who is Jesus Christ our Lord

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HMznNfY6wY - Character Training in Action - Canyon Center for Character Education

https://www.youtube.com/live/rSqrM7V06G0?feature=share - Global Flourishing Study Launch - Baylor University

https://youtu.be/m9VRRaTG2MI - Pepperdine Associates' Dinner - President Jim Gash, Keynote Speaker

https://youtu.be/j7veNVJl_jo - Black Liberation in the Marketplace - Center for the Study of Human Flourishing - King's College [New York]