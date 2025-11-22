© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tequila
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 1 day ago
Surf rock instrumental fueled by reverb-heavy, twangy lead guitar and sharp rhythm guitar over swinging, syncopated Mambo drums and tight bass, Explosive, growling tenor sax dominates the melody, Bridges feature brisk picking and understated organ, Breakdown introduces flamenco- and mariachi-inspired Spanish guitar strumming for dramatic contrast
Keywords
explosivesurf rock instrumental fueled by reverb-heavytwangy lead guitar and sharp rhythm guitar over swingingsyncopated mambo drums and tight bassgrowling tenor sax dominates the melodybridges feature brisk picking and understated organbreakdown introduces flamenco- and mariachi-inspired spanish guitar strumming for dramatic contrast
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.