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8/13/2021 French long-time vaccine policy expert Professor Christian Perronne: We have hundreds of publications showing that early treatments work, for example hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, Ivermectin, zinc, vitamin D and so on. The so-called vaccines are useless. The variants come out of the vaccinated population.