EPISODE 431: FOLLOW THE SILENCED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week on The HighWire, we feature the powerful new documentary “Follow the Silenced,” spotlighting the untold stories of those injured by the COVID-19 vaccine. Don’t miss the exclusive Q&A following the Austin premiere, featuring Bret Weinstein, Del Bigtree, and vaccine-injured guests Doug Cameron and Dr. Joel Walskog, as they discuss censorship, science, and the fight for truth.