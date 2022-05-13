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FBI Whistleblower Leaks Document Showing Bureau Targeting ‘News Media
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61 views • May 13, 2022
FBI Whistleblower Leaks Document Showing Bureau Targeting ‘News Media’
"A source within the Federal Bureau of Investigation has come forward to expose the FBI’s targeting of members of the 'news media' including information about what the FBI calls a Special Investigative Matter ('SIM') regarding their investigation into Project Veritas over Ashley Biden’s abandoned diary.
"A source within the Federal Bureau of Investigation has come forward to expose the FBI’s targeting of members of the 'news media' including information about what the FBI calls a Special Investigative Matter ('SIM') regarding their investigation into Project Veritas over Ashley Biden’s abandoned diary.
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