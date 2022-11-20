Welcome To Proverbs Club.Prudent Servant Or Disgraceful Son.
Proverbs 17:2 (NIV).
2) A prudent servant will rule over a disgraceful son
and will share the inheritance as one of the family.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A contemptible son will be disinherited.
A loyal servant will be favored with that inheritance instead.
