Prudent Servant Or Disgraceful Son - Proverbs 17:2

Proverbs 17:2 (NIV).

2) A prudent servant will rule over a disgraceful son

and will share the inheritance as one of the family.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

A contemptible son will be disinherited.

A loyal servant will be favored with that inheritance instead.

