‘Digital Dollar’ Begins in US; G20 Used to Advance Great Reset | EPOCH TV
Cross Roads with Josh Philipp | Epoch TV

An experimental “digital dollar” is being rolled out by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, with involvement from financial companies including Mastercard, Citigroup, HSBC Holdings, and Wells Fargo. The 12-week experiment will work as a test for the creation of a centralized bank digital currency (CBDC) in the United States, similar to the “digital yuan” used by the Chinese regime.

Meanwhile, global leaders and representatives met for the G20 summit in Bali, where they were joined by Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab. Following the meeting, they announced new programs that align with the “great reset” agenda. This includes new climate change laws, including reparations from wealthy countries to third world countries.

Watch full episode - https://www.theepochtimes.com/digital-dollar-begins-in-us-g20-used-to-advance-great-reset_4875696.html


