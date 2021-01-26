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Birth Pangs 2021, Covid Surge Straining Hospitals with 897 At Risk of Closing, Vaccine Deaths, Earth Changes, and More 01.25.2021
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690 views • January 26, 2021
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--
Birth-pangs in 2021: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/tensions-stretching-tighter-weekend-of.html?m=1
--
North Carolina field hospital helps fight coronavirus surge
https://apnews.com/article/north-carolina-coronavirus-pandemic-lenoir-0648627beef42a827ac6aac04f44219f
--
State-By-State Breakdown Of 897 US Hospitals At Risk Of Closing
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/state-state-breakdown-897-us-hospitals-risk-closing
--
53 Dead in Gibraltar in 10 Days After Experimental Pfizer mRNA COVID Injections Started
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/53-dead-in-gibraltar-in-10-days-after-experimental-pfizer-mrna-covid-injections-started/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.25.2021):
Cascadia Tremor uptick: https://youtu.be/1sPPwSfhYsc
--
Cyclic Fluctuations in Kīlauea's Summit Eruptive Vigor: https://youtu.be/xyQVbzAUlkg
--
M5.4 earthquake hits the US Virgin: https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/earthquake-us-virgin-islands-1867-virgin-island-tsunami-event.html
--
AZ - Hazardous Driving Conditions on I-17: https://youtu.be/XLN-k1AD-eo
--
Downed giant sequoias: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jan/22/yosemite-national-park-closed-winds-sequoias
--
Cyclone Eloise hits South Africa: https://youtu.be/8jJ9Zl_nDoc
--
China Gas leak causes incredible explosion: https://youtu.be/xPxhbT2DVZ8
--
Face could be set to replace your bank card: https://www.bbc.com/news/business-55748964
--
Democrat NGO’s To Direct Military / CIA & FBI In Purge of Conservatives
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=600cb07242993508da58bc9a
--
Job losses: https://apnews.com/article/financial-markets-financial-crisis-coronavirus-pandemic-united-nations-b2aec77662857af746583b071f339486
--
Man-made African swine fever: https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/new-african-swine-fever-china-pig-farms-illegal-vaccines.html
--
Migrants Increasing at ‘Concerning Rate’: https://www.theepochtimes.com/migrants-increase-at-concerning-rate-on-southern-border_3667976.html
--
Image Surfaces of Dr. Fauci With George Soros, Bill Gates Sr., David Rockefeller, Ted Turner
https://eraoflight.com/2020/05/12/image-surfaces-of-dr-fauci-with-george-soros-bill-gates-sr-david-rockefeller-ted-turner/
--
Netherlands: Anti-lockdown protest wreaks havoc: https://youtu.be/niGWmNEX3U4
--
Dr. Campbell: https://youtu.be/GoGZvQERblI
--
Europe Remains In Lockdown: https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/europe-remains-lockdown-mode
https://youtu.be/1yyBrUx3-L8
--
New variant strain in Atlanta; Spreading:
https://www.11alive.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/vaccine/new-variant-strain-of-coronavirus-confirmed-in-metro-atlanta-anticipated-to-spread-quickly/85-6f1da024-e56d-4995-bc8c-b507dd43d53c
--
In ambulances, an unseen, unwelcome passenger: COVID-19
https://apnews.com/article/us-news-los-angeles-california-coronavirus-pandemic-550b05e60e7f01abd2ce24db5dbbf723
--
China:
https://apnews.com/article/china-coronavirus-origin-65c6958bb2d8d22d811bb3d0c90f7418
--
http://www.fivedoves.com/letters/jan2021/luisv124.htm
--
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/01/24/fauci-now-claims-100-million-vaccines-in-100-days-doesnt-mean-100-million-people-vaccinated-n1408017
--
https://sputniknews.com/us/202101231081858001-cdc-introduces-more-lenient-vaccine-guidelines-permits-mixing-pfizer-and-moderna-shots/
--
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/no_author/can-you-believe-this-a-real-medical-breakthrough-in-an-era-of-fake-news/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Birth-pangs in 2021: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/tensions-stretching-tighter-weekend-of.html?m=1
--
North Carolina field hospital helps fight coronavirus surge
https://apnews.com/article/north-carolina-coronavirus-pandemic-lenoir-0648627beef42a827ac6aac04f44219f
--
State-By-State Breakdown Of 897 US Hospitals At Risk Of Closing
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/state-state-breakdown-897-us-hospitals-risk-closing
--
53 Dead in Gibraltar in 10 Days After Experimental Pfizer mRNA COVID Injections Started
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/53-dead-in-gibraltar-in-10-days-after-experimental-pfizer-mrna-covid-injections-started/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.25.2021):
Cascadia Tremor uptick: https://youtu.be/1sPPwSfhYsc
--
Cyclic Fluctuations in Kīlauea's Summit Eruptive Vigor: https://youtu.be/xyQVbzAUlkg
--
M5.4 earthquake hits the US Virgin: https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/earthquake-us-virgin-islands-1867-virgin-island-tsunami-event.html
--
AZ - Hazardous Driving Conditions on I-17: https://youtu.be/XLN-k1AD-eo
--
Downed giant sequoias: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jan/22/yosemite-national-park-closed-winds-sequoias
--
Cyclone Eloise hits South Africa: https://youtu.be/8jJ9Zl_nDoc
--
China Gas leak causes incredible explosion: https://youtu.be/xPxhbT2DVZ8
--
Face could be set to replace your bank card: https://www.bbc.com/news/business-55748964
--
Democrat NGO’s To Direct Military / CIA & FBI In Purge of Conservatives
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=600cb07242993508da58bc9a
--
Job losses: https://apnews.com/article/financial-markets-financial-crisis-coronavirus-pandemic-united-nations-b2aec77662857af746583b071f339486
--
Man-made African swine fever: https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/new-african-swine-fever-china-pig-farms-illegal-vaccines.html
--
Migrants Increasing at ‘Concerning Rate’: https://www.theepochtimes.com/migrants-increase-at-concerning-rate-on-southern-border_3667976.html
--
Image Surfaces of Dr. Fauci With George Soros, Bill Gates Sr., David Rockefeller, Ted Turner
https://eraoflight.com/2020/05/12/image-surfaces-of-dr-fauci-with-george-soros-bill-gates-sr-david-rockefeller-ted-turner/
--
Netherlands: Anti-lockdown protest wreaks havoc: https://youtu.be/niGWmNEX3U4
--
Dr. Campbell: https://youtu.be/GoGZvQERblI
--
Europe Remains In Lockdown: https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/europe-remains-lockdown-mode
https://youtu.be/1yyBrUx3-L8
--
New variant strain in Atlanta; Spreading:
https://www.11alive.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/vaccine/new-variant-strain-of-coronavirus-confirmed-in-metro-atlanta-anticipated-to-spread-quickly/85-6f1da024-e56d-4995-bc8c-b507dd43d53c
--
In ambulances, an unseen, unwelcome passenger: COVID-19
https://apnews.com/article/us-news-los-angeles-california-coronavirus-pandemic-550b05e60e7f01abd2ce24db5dbbf723
--
China:
https://apnews.com/article/china-coronavirus-origin-65c6958bb2d8d22d811bb3d0c90f7418
--
http://www.fivedoves.com/letters/jan2021/luisv124.htm
--
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/01/24/fauci-now-claims-100-million-vaccines-in-100-days-doesnt-mean-100-million-people-vaccinated-n1408017
--
https://sputniknews.com/us/202101231081858001-cdc-introduces-more-lenient-vaccine-guidelines-permits-mixing-pfizer-and-moderna-shots/
--
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/no_author/can-you-believe-this-a-real-medical-breakthrough-in-an-era-of-fake-news/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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