© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ION US - UN to Control US Border, 2020 Vote Rigging 2019-12-28
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • January 01, 2020
PLEASE PASS ON THE INFORMATION. THANK YOU FOR WATCHING!! ~ TIMoMD.
Ilhan Omar has called for the UN to take over the US Border. Republicans in the Southern United States are losing or stepping down from their state and national level positions. This is a precursor to the Democrat Party taking control of the Southern US border, inviting in the UN, overrunning the US Electorate with mass immigration they will use to overwhelm our votes. Plus more on this installment of ION US with your host, The International Man of Mr. Deeds (doing manly things/guy stuff).
Have a great day, World!
UPDATE:
Since the recording of this installment and prior to it's publishing more has developed on this front and more relative, previously published information is available than discussed here. Since recording nationalfile.com has broken yet another UN involved bombshell article. It has been hiding in plain view for quite some time and is worthy of your attention.
The United Nations is recruiting English speakers to quell "unrest" in the United States of America. You read that correctly. Please go to nationalfile.com, find the article, read it, verify it's accuracy, and share it. Thank You!
More on this later. ~ TIMoMD
"New York UN Office Recruits Paramilitary Troops for ‘Disarmament’ and ‘Reintegration’ of US Civilians"
This from: https://nationalfile.com/new-york-un-office-recruits-paramilitary-troops-for-disarmament-and-reintegration-of-us-civilians/
**FAIR USE**
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
**All images, audio/video clips, documents, etc used by ION US that are not created by ION US are used under the protection of FAIR USE.**
Ilhan Omar has called for the UN to take over the US Border. Republicans in the Southern United States are losing or stepping down from their state and national level positions. This is a precursor to the Democrat Party taking control of the Southern US border, inviting in the UN, overrunning the US Electorate with mass immigration they will use to overwhelm our votes. Plus more on this installment of ION US with your host, The International Man of Mr. Deeds (doing manly things/guy stuff).
Have a great day, World!
UPDATE:
Since the recording of this installment and prior to it's publishing more has developed on this front and more relative, previously published information is available than discussed here. Since recording nationalfile.com has broken yet another UN involved bombshell article. It has been hiding in plain view for quite some time and is worthy of your attention.
The United Nations is recruiting English speakers to quell "unrest" in the United States of America. You read that correctly. Please go to nationalfile.com, find the article, read it, verify it's accuracy, and share it. Thank You!
More on this later. ~ TIMoMD
"New York UN Office Recruits Paramilitary Troops for ‘Disarmament’ and ‘Reintegration’ of US Civilians"
This from: https://nationalfile.com/new-york-un-office-recruits-paramilitary-troops-for-disarmament-and-reintegration-of-us-civilians/
**FAIR USE**
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
**All images, audio/video clips, documents, etc used by ION US that are not created by ION US are used under the protection of FAIR USE.**
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.