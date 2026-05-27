The OrangeTard says thR if Iran doesn't make concessions, "Hegseth will have to finish them off."

Adding:

Tel Aviv company linked to alleged interference in French elections — reports



Paris prosecutors have opened an investigation into possible foreign interference targeting three La France Insoumise candidates in the last municipal elections in Marseille, Toulouse and Roubaix, BFM TV and Le Monde reported.



🇮🇱 France’s Viginum watchdog described a “malicious campaign” involving an actor located abroad, using artificial or automated dissemination to spread “manifestly inaccurate or misleading” content.



👎 According to the reports, the operation involved fake websites and social media accounts spreading accusations of crimes against the targeted candidates.



📌 BlackCore, a company based in Tel Aviv, has been named in media reports as allegedly behind the operation.



🤥 So, controlling the US isn’t enough, huh?



🔍 Prosecutors said the investigation will examine whether an underlying foreign interference operation targeted the LFI campaigns, with possible offenses including “intelligence with a foreign power” and voter manipulation through false news or fraudulent maneuvers.



⏳ Waiting for French AIPAC to pick the next president.





@geopolitics_prime