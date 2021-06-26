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QUARANTINE CONCENTRATION CAMP AT HEATHROW AIRPORT.
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160 views • June 26, 2021
Check out the ridiculous over zealous security staff who haven't got a GCSE or even a British passport between them.
Welcome to illegal Britain, run by illegals for illegals.
Courtesy of Daily Mail
Welcome to illegal Britain, run by illegals for illegals.
Courtesy of Daily Mail
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