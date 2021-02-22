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ThePatriotNurse: Winter Storm Lessons: Green Energy Politics Broke the Texas Grid
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2430 views • February 22, 2021
Posted 21February2021: The Federal Department of Energy caused the problems with the Texas grid. Texas ERCOT (The Electric Reliability Council of Texas) was required to buy Green Energy and limit the supply by DOE. Preparedness is responsibility. Need a backup source of clean water. Gravity Water Filter like Big Berkey, Multiple Generations of Dependence. Elevate yourself. King or Slave mind set. Neighbors help Neighbors.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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