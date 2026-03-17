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Iran has practically no navy and no air force, yet they are successfully defending their country and destroying US bases. Col. Macgregor confirms all 27 US bases were destroyed early on and the US has taken massive casualties that they refuse to admit publicly.
Source @Real World News
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