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Canadians who can't pay their debts has economists worried
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12 views • November 25, 2019
Some 11,935 consumers filed for insolvency in September, according to the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy — a 19 per cent increase from a year earlier and the biggest annual gain since 2009. So far in 2019, there have been 102,023 consumer insolvencies, the second-most for the first nine months of a year in records dating back to 1987.
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