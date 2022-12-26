Ukraine Update Dec 26, 2022

⚡️Judging by obituaries in UkroSMI, the average number of Ukraine deaths near Bakhmut starts at 600 people a day, although the real figure is much higher.

⚡️SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 3 infantry fighting vehicles and 3 motor vehicles have been eliminated near Kislovka, Tabayevka and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, 2 company tactical groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been neutralized by artillery and heavy flamethrower systems near Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

◻️ Moreover, intensive action of Russian forces has resulted in the elimination of 2 AFU reconnaissance groups that operated towards Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

◻️ The enemy has suffered casualties of up to 60 Ukrainian personnel, 4 armored fighting vehicles, and 3 pickups in the abovementioned direction.

💥 In Donetsk direction, offensive action of Russian forces has resulted in the elimination of over 80 Ukrainian personnel and mercenaries, 2 tanks, 5 armored fighting vehicles, and 4 motor vehicles.

💥 In South Donetsk direction, 2 company tactical groups from 72nd Mechanized and 68th Chaser Infantry brigades of the AFU, that tried to counterattack the positions of Russian forces towards Pavlovka and Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic), have been neutralized by artillery.

◻️ Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has lost over 50 Ukrainian personnel in the abovementioned direction.

◻️ 1 tank, and 3 armored fighting vehicles have been destroyed.

💥 Missile Troops and Artillery of the Group of Forces have neutralized 58 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware at 86 areas.

◻️ 1 provisional base of a unit of foreign mercenaries has been neutralized near Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Within the counterbattery warfare, 2 Ukrainian fighting vehicles for Uragan multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) have been destroyed near Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as two Grad MLRS systems near Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◻️ In addition, one Polish Krab self-propelled artillery system has been destroyed near Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic).

◻️ 3 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery systems have been destroyed at their firing positions near Dobrovolye (Kharkov region), and Pleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Air defense facilities have shot down 5 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Zmiyevka, Ploshchanka (Lugansk People's Republic), Kirillovka, Maliy Kremenchik (Donetsk People's Republic), and Pologi (Zaporozhye region).

◻️ Moreover, 6 rocket-propelled projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS, and one launched by Uragan MLRS, have been intercepted near Zhitlovka and Krasnorechenskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Kuibyshevo (Donetsk People's Republic), and Mirnoye (Zaporozhye region).

- Russian Defense Ministry



