Rob Schmitt: "Joe Biden's legacy will be turning the United States into the world's dumping ground."
9 views
•
Published 19 hours ago
•
NEWSMAX - Rob Schmitt: "Joe Biden's legacy will be turning the United States into the world's dumping ground."
Keywords
rob schmittnewsmaxjoe biden legacy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos