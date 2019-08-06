SHOCK REVELATION: Epstein Wasn't Just A "Pedophile" - Wait Til You Hear What He Was Planning -1590-6P

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Several scientists spoke to The New York Times to detail run-ins they had with Epstein at dinners and events in their attempts to acquire start-up money for their scientific projects, and according to them, Epstein was fascinated with eugenics, transhumanism, artificial intelligence, and cryogenics.
E-Militia Article: Transhumanism & Eugenics: Scientists Reveal Jeffrey Epstein’s Plan To Create Breakaway Civilization http://ow.ly/UgmR30pgjrE