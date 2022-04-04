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What Happened to Ananias and Sapphira?
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52 views • April 04, 2022
Ananias and Sapphira were some of the first people to try to join the Christian Church after the death and resurrection of Jesus. But they are infamous for failing to join, because God struck them dead! The reason God did this is clear in the book of Acts, but the churches today put a spin on this story which detracts from why Ananias and Sapphira were punished so severely. This short video sets the story straight, and gives a sobering warning to all of us who want to be part of the Church today.
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