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(Mild language) Canada's newest enemy! (Forced vaccinations?)
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43 views • April 10, 2020
Dr Tam calls covid 19 a "disease" and a "Virus"...so which is it a disease or a virus?
Who is Dr. Theresa Tam?
https://www.eurocanadian.ca/2020/04/who-is-dr-theresa-tam.html#more
Dr. Theresa Tam, Queen of the Vaccine
https://civilianintelligencenetwork.ca/2020/03/30/dr-teresa-tam-queen-of-the-vaccine/
Theresa Tam (Wikipedia)
https://en.wikip
Who is Dr. Theresa Tam?
https://www.eurocanadian.ca/2020/04/who-is-dr-theresa-tam.html#more
Dr. Theresa Tam, Queen of the Vaccine
https://civilianintelligencenetwork.ca/2020/03/30/dr-teresa-tam-queen-of-the-vaccine/
Theresa Tam (Wikipedia)
https://en.wikip
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