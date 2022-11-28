2022/11/23 （4）The NFSC members are brave enough to stand up and risk to speak out for justice and truth.

https://gnews.org/articles/535685
Summary：One American old man said, \"You love the freedom and democracy and the Rule Of Law that this country stands for. I see the hope for the future in the New Federal States of China, who are brave enough to stand up and risk to speak out for justice and truth.\"
