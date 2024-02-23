Create New Account
Honduran Double Agent paid Billions by D.C. has been selling drugs for the Cartels.
Jesse Watters · Washington paid billions of dollars to a Honduran double agent whose been working with the cartel. He even bragged to a fellow mule that he was going to “stuff the drugs right up the noses of the gringos.” 


@JesseBWatters

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1760841857754378273?s=20

jesse watterscartelshonduran double agent

