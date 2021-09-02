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STRAIGHT TALK FROM A COVID ICU NURSE
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130 views • September 02, 2021
A New Mexico Covid ICU nurse tells what was really going on in his unit in 2020 and how the death numbers were pushed up. He talks about the ramifications of Governor Lujan Grisham's mandate for all healthcare workers to be vaccinated and the pushback that is only just beginning.
Governor and health officials beware!
MUST WATCH! https://www.bitchute.com/video/PQ1y7GeRvrB4/
www.nmstandsup.org for legal assistance
Healthcare Workers Against Vaccine Mandates on Telegram
Governor and health officials beware!
MUST WATCH! https://www.bitchute.com/video/PQ1y7GeRvrB4/
www.nmstandsup.org for legal assistance
Healthcare Workers Against Vaccine Mandates on Telegram
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