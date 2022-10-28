Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom - 10/24/22 - EMFs, Childhood Vaxxes, and More

An open discussion about EMFs (specifically some developments in Keene NH), the addition of the COVID vax to the national pediatric childhood vaccine schedule, gain-of-function research, lyme disease, the pandemic of poisoning, knowing what's true, and more.
